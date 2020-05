Dear Antionette and Bernadette, So sorry I just found out this morning from my cousin in Connecticut about Melvin. I have always loved his craziness and kindness to my family and especially to my parents (Harry and Elsie Carvalho ). There were so many numerous times that you would visit and bring food and a cheerful smile. Melvin was always a character to my children and made my mom and dad laugh tremendously!!! I know this time will be so very hard without Melvin, and I do pray that you both draw toward the Great Comforter ~Jesus Christ in your time of pain. Treasure the MANY great memories of Melvin !! God Bless You Both ❤Love ~Tina Carvalho-Schmidt

