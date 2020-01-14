|
Melvin Van Otterloo May 25, 1932 - January 5, 2020 San Diego Melvin Van Otterloo went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born on May 25, 1932 in Rock Valley, Iowa, where he met and married the love of his life, Lucille Van De Weerd. Eventually, they made their home in California where they raised their six sons. Melvin is survived by his wife, Lucille; sons, Lyle (Renee) San Marcos, CA, Jerry (Brenda) Bozeman, MT, Duane (Michelle) Oceanside, CA, Brad, Three Forks, MT, John (Brenda) San Marcos, CA, and Rick (Nadia) San Marcos, CA. He is also survived by his fifteen grandchildren, Cole, Dillon, Nicole, Traci, Nathan, Chloe, Luke, Ty, Ashton, Leah, Anna, Naomi, John, Allison and Ella, 7 great grandchildren, and siblings, John Van Otterloo, Jack Van Otterloo, Grace Brands, Evie Pollema and Alvin Van Otterloo. Viewing will be at McLeod Mortuary in Escondido, CA, Thursday, January 16, from 5 - 7pm. Graveside service will be at San Marcos Cemetery, Friday, January 17, at 9:30am, with a memorial service to follow at 11am at the Emmanuel Faith Church Chapel.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020