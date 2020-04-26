|
Merilyn Ann Santich April 9, 1933 - April 19, 2020 La Mesa, CA Merilyn Ann Santich, one of the sweetest souls to ever grace this planet, took her rightful place in heaven on April 19, 2020, passing away in the arms of her devoted husband of nearly 68 years. Born to Elsa and Joseph J. Quest in San Diego amid the Great Depression, Merilyn was a shy girl who always had a heart for the underdog. Her family, like many of the times, worked hard to keep a roof over their heads, but they also tried to help those who were less fortunate. As a teen, Merilyn served in Job's Daughters. Her father didn't live long enough to see her marry her great love, Rudy Santich, but he would have been proud of the woman she became. Merilyn had a delightful laugh, a deep humility, immense compassion and profound appreciation for the simple joys of a clean house, a faithful dog, the Peanuts comic strip and (inexplicably) the Village People's "YMCA." She was a loving, dedicated mother to her two children, Joe and Kate, and adored her grandchildren, Ann and James. Over her 87 years, she volunteered with the PTA, Cub Scouts, Brownies and mother-daughter softball games. She became a talented seamstress and could cook an entire Thanksgiving feast in a travel-trailer kitchen. She taught herself business math and accounting, and she was always game for a hike in the woods. In later years, she became increasingly active in her church, Del Cerro Baptist, where she served as a greeter until her body grew too frail. To the end, she never put on airs, never bragged, never cared for expensive clothes or jewelry and never seemed to realize how beautiful she was. And to the end, she had a smile that could light up a room. Merilyn is survived by her husband, Rudy; son Joseph and his wife, Darlene; daughter Katherine; granddaughter Ann and her husband, Evan; grandson James and hundreds of friends. Services will be held at a later date at her church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020