Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
18728 Parthenia Street
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 886-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Merita Dekat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merita C. Dekat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merita C. Dekat Obituary
Merita C. Dekat March 4, 2020 Encino Sister Merita C. Dekat, (92), died on March 4, 2020.A Sister of Social Service for 73 years, Sister Merita served in Portland, San Rafael, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Michoacan MX. Her ministries in San Diego included Grossmont and San Diego State College in Campus Ministry and Religious Education at St. Therese Parish. She also served her SSS community in a variety of settings, including eight years as its General Director.Vigil service: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, and Liturgy on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. Both services held at the Sisters of Social Service, 4316 Lanai Road, Encino.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Social Service.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bastian and Perrott, Oswald Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -