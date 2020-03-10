|
Merita C. Dekat March 4, 2020 Encino Sister Merita C. Dekat, (92), died on March 4, 2020.A Sister of Social Service for 73 years, Sister Merita served in Portland, San Rafael, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Michoacan MX. Her ministries in San Diego included Grossmont and San Diego State College in Campus Ministry and Religious Education at St. Therese Parish. She also served her SSS community in a variety of settings, including eight years as its General Director.Vigil service: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, and Liturgy on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. Both services held at the Sisters of Social Service, 4316 Lanai Road, Encino.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Social Service.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020