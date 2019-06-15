Merle Cummings May 30, 1929 - May 30, 2019 Escondido Merle Cummings died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 30, which was her 90th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Thomas; children Lorraine Doering (Steve), Michael, and Daniel (Nancy); grandchildren Jennifer Doering, Delaney Cummings, Gavin Cummings, Carrie Tuthill (Craig), and Kyle Carlson (Ayako); and great-grandchildren, Jake, Luke, and Zack Tuthill; plus many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Margaret Livingstone, brother Thomas, and sisters Aleen, Audrey, and Neva. Born in Linden, New Jersey, on May 30, 1929, Merle came to Escondido in 1951 on vacation and stayed. Merle and Tom were married on November 22, 1952. She was a dedicated homemaker and PTA member while raising their children, and later handled the bookkeeping for Tom's contracting business. Merle and Tom also square danced for many years. Many lives were touched by Merle's generosity through her time, talent, and treasure. Her pies, cookies, and tacos; booties, bonnets, and blankets were famous. Everyone was welcome at Merle's table. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S. Melrose Dr., Oceanside, CA 92056, with reception following. Burial will be on Friday, June 21, at 3:00pm at San Marcos Cemetery, 1021 Mulberry Dr., San Marcos, CA 92069. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Merle Cummings may be made to Interfaith Community Services, 760-489-6380 or www.interfaithservices.org. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 15 to June 16, 2019