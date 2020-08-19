Merle D Fowler

November 11, 1930 - August 5, 2020

Roseville

Merle Fowler, a longtime resident of Escondido, passed away on August 5, 2020, in Roseville, CA. Merle is survived by his wife Barbara, four children, Robert, Ana, Blake and Yale, six grandchildren, his sister Janet and brother-in-law Orville "Pete" Peters of Lakeside, and other family and friends. Merle was born on November 11, 1930 in Youngstown, OH. He joined Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout at the age of 15. Merle graduated from La Jolla High School in 1948, and then joined the US Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor on a submarine. After his honorable discharge, Merle worked as a Lifeguard in San Diego County for several years. He earned a BA from SDSU and a Master's in Education from California Western University. In 1957, Merle began his 33 year career in education as a teacher at Pepper Drive School in Santee, where he met Barbara, who was also a teacher. Starting in 1965, Merle spent the next 25 years as a principal, including 14 years for Poway Unified School District. He enjoyed his years as an educator and always strove to bring out the best in students and faculty. Throughout his life, Merle had a passion for adventure, including surfing, skiing, camping, mountain climbing, and boating. Merle completed numerous lengthy boating trips, including a 6000 mile, five month adventure. Merle brightened the lives of all lucky enough to know him.A celebration of Merle's life is being planned for later this year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store