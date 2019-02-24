Home

Merrill Jacobson 1928 - 2019 San Diego Merrill Jacobson, a native of San Diego for 90 years, passed away on Tuesday, February 19th.Merrill grew up in the Kensington area and attended Hoover High School.From the age of 12 he worked at the family business, Jacobson Neon, which he later ran with his father. He owned the First Edition Restaurant and was a Real Estate Broker until his passing. He is survived by his wife Inez, his children Gary, Denise, and Felice, and his grandchildren, Jesse and Natalie.As Merrill always said, with his great sense of humor, "Goodbye and Good luck". He will be missed by all.
