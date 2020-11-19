Merritt
L. 'Curley' Dunsmore
August 28, 1928 - November 16, 2020
RANCHO BERNARDO
Curley Dunsmore, a man, loved and respected by everyone that knew him, lost his battle with Leukemia at the age of 92. Curley began a nearly 50- year career with North Star Terminal & Stevedoring in Alaska. His impressive career included relationships with Governors, Congressmen, Mayors, and businessmen who counted on his expertise in the state's important Maritime / Contract Stevedoring industry. During this time, he and Gerry raised three daughters, Maureen, Gayle, and Sheryl. He retired as President of the company, and they decided to join their daughters who had moved to San Diego. He and Gerry loved to travel and cruise with their family and grandchildren. This warm and friendly man will be greatly missed by the many friends he has made throughout the years.He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Dunsmore, middle daughter, Gayle Dunsmore, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and extended family.Curley was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Bob) Dunsmore, oldest daughter, Maureen Rouleau and youngest, daughter Sheryl Dunsmore. The Service can be watched via Livestream November 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a church service 11:30 to 12 Pacific Time. For the Livestream, click https://youtu.be/XFstu9tKPdk