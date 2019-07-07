Merry B. Stephenson October 2, 1939 - May 29, 2019 Point Loma Our beautiful and beloved Merry, raised in Point Loma, succumbed to cancer on May 29, 2019, passing away peacefully with her children by her side. Born Merolyn Lou Bovee in Inglewood, California, she surprised her parents Helen (Hurst) and Glenn Thaddeus Bovee with her unexpected arrival on October 2, 1939, following the birth of what was to be her twin, Jerolyn Sue (Jeri). While babies, Merry and Jeri have the distinction of sharing a bit role in the MGM film "Little Nelly Kelly" starring Judy Garland. Raised in Point Loma, San Diego, with older sister Joanne and younger brother Ronald, Merry graduated from Point Loma High School, later drawing straws with her twin to determine their college: their father's alma mater USC or college in their mother's home state, University of Colorado. Merry drew the short straw, and they were off to Boulder. Only lasting a year in the cold, Merry returned to Point Loma and earned her teaching credential at San Diego State University, subsequently earning her Masters. While in college, she reunited with her High School sweetheart, Douglas Emery Stephenson. They married and had two children, Teri Lyn Stephenson (1961) and Gregg Michael Stephenson (1963). Settling in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1967, it was Merry's honor and privilege to serve as a distinguished primary educator in the Los Altos School District for 33 wonderful years. Upon retirement, Merry enjoyed studying and playing bridge, becoming a life master. She traveled extensively with her family and many dear friends and spent countless fine times gathering and celebrating with friends and family.We will miss our dear Merry, Mimi, Gamma, and Mom! A true Fashionista, energetic, thoughtful, generous, friendly, patient, fun, always game, good listener, great mother, confidante, last to bed, first to rise; Lover of life, celebrations, gift giving, conversation, shopping, travel, teaching, bridge, hiking, friends, family, Mexican food and a good steak and martini!Merry is survived by her children, Teri and Gregg; sisters, Joanne Hickey and Jeri Thompson; (predeceased by brother Ronald); grandchildren, Vali, Samira, Haley, Joe and Alex; eight great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews, and many dear and lifelong friends.Celebration of Life to take place July 19th, 11:00 am, in Los Altos CA. For details, please email [email protected] Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019