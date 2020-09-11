Merveilla H. Oberbauer
December 9, 1923 - September 3, 2020
San Diego
Merveilla H. Oberbauer, 96, of Point Loma peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of her children on September 3, 2020. Merveilla was born in a house on Mississippi Street in San Diego, the only child of Noah and Opal Hickey. Noah, having been stationed in France during WWI, named her for the French word "marvelous." As a child, her family lived in a variety of locations including near the mouth of the San Diego River in a house on stilts, a remote area near Dixon Lake, near Jamacha while her father worked on the old steel Highway 94 bridge, and a number of locations near City College in downtown San Diego. Micki, as she was affectionately called, was artistically inclined being in the Glee club and excelling in art during high school, graduating from Hoover High School in 1942 where she was voted "most humorous." Her plans to study art in college were shifted when WWII ensued and she joined the war effort. Working at Ryan Aeronautical, pushing carts full of rivets, she met and soon after married Edward A. Oberbauer who said Micki was the woman of his dreams. Together they built an adobe home east of El Cajon where their six children flourished. As a child of the depression era, she grew up with much resilience, self-sufficiency, and strengthcharacteristics she instilled in her children. She also passed on her fondness for animals. Eddie and Micki shared 56 loving years together, until Eddie's death in 1999. Micki enjoyed traveling and visited every state in the US as well as traveling to many countries, often being joined by her children. She had deep abiding friendships throughout her life, served others through Meals on Wheels, and was an avid reader. Micki was known for her keen, sharp wit that often resulted in great laughter and took great delight in her grand and great grandchildren. She appreciated every day and always marveled at beautiful landscapes, flowers, and good food. She is survived by all six of her children who live on the west and east coasts: son, Michael (Carol) and children Kevin, Erica, and Daniel; daughter, Carol Slocum and grandchild Christian and great grandchildren Kail, Aiden, and Saylor; daughter, Jean Slater (Michael) and grandchild Hilary Mahan (Robert Jr.) and great grandchildren Trey, Isabella, and Alana; son, Thomas (Irene) and grandchildren Sean and Paul (Lauren) and great granddaughter Gwen; son, Steven (Maureen); and daughter, Anita Aborn (James, deceased). She loved all deeply. A private family only Rosary and Mass will be held September 12. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Merveilla H. Oberbauer to a favorite charity of your choice
. We are grateful for the many ways she shaped our lives, and will never forget her wickedly delightful humor and her stalwart love for her family. Special thanks to her caregivers who were so attentive, skilled, and compassionate bringing her much joy.