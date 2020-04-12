Home

Mervin A. Nerling

Mervin A. Nerling Obituary
Mervin A. Nerling December 23, 1928 - March 30, 2020 San Diego Mervin A. Nerling died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 91 years old. He was a Lieutenant in the US Navy. Mervin was a graduate of Pomona College in 1951 with a BA degree, and San Diego State University with a Master of Arts degree. He then became an elementary school teacher/administrator for 37 years.Mervin is survived by his wife, Marcia Walkey, she resides at their home in Lincoln City, Oregon; daughter, Diane (Greg) Hewitt of Maine; sons, David of Florida and Rick of San Diego, 2 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
