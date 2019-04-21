Meyer Mike' Feldman February 14, 1933 - April 14, 2019 San Diego Mike attended Creighton University School of Pharmacy and opened Feld Drug in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1980, he saw the future of mail-order pharmacy and became one of its pioneers. Feld Prescription Service provided small Midwestern towns with easier and more affordable access to medicine. After it expanded across the country, the Feld companies were purchased by Norwest Bank.After retirement, Mike and Judy moved to San Diego and he became involved in community service as a member of the boards of both the Jewish Community Center and the Center for Jewish Culture. He took up art welding, and many of his creations adorn their home. In addition to Judy, his wife of 51 years, he is survived by his children: Joey (Nikole Richardson) of Oakland, and Barbie Adler (Justin) of Los Angeles; five grandchildren, and his siblings: Al Feldman, Bernie Feldman, and Shirley Feldman-Summers.Private burial was held in Omaha. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's San Diego, 6632 Convoy Court, San Diego, CA 92111 or the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary