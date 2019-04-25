|
|
Michael A. Klecker September 15, 1947 - April 10, 2019 CHULA VISTA God has taken another sweet gentle soul, to join him in heaven. Michael was born on September 15, 1947 in Glendale CA to Maxine Grace (Lucky ) and Gerald John Klecker.Michael leaves behind his two loving children, John Michael of San Diego and Melissa Ann Ridgeway of Chula Vista, CA and three beautiful granddaughters; Angela Grace Klecker of Escondido and Hailee Arie and Ava Adele Ridgeway of Chula Vista.Michael was preceded in death by siblings, Connie Farragh, Jimmy and Tom, and both parents. Mike leaves behind sisters, Gina Huggins, Catherine Cox both of Yucaipa, and brothers, Jerry of Cathedral City and Richard of Yucaipa and many nieces and nephews. Also Chris Agnew, a nephew who was like a son.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019