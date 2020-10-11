Michael Allan Folkins, 76, passed away on September 11, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Michael or "Mike" was a pioneer in the pest control industry. Mike leveraged his extensive knowledge in the fields of Entomology, Biology, and Chemistry to create safer, less toxic, and reduced risk alternative practices within the pest control industry. He partnered with leading Governmental Agencies like the USDA and FDA, along with other leading experts, to create a whole new approach toward treating termites. Mike's work has been published in many different journals, most notably The Journal of Entomology, where the study of Formosan Termites that caused the Devastation of the French Quarter of New Orleans is archived.

In addition to being published, the Canadian Government tapped Mike for research, as did the University of Portugal, where Mike led a research team and provided environmental solutions to the termite ravaged Azores Islands. If this all wasn't enough, the National Park Service requested Mike's services to develop a treatment for the sensitive and protected area (Molokai/Kalaupapa Leper Colony) used for those suffering from Hansen's Disease.

His laugh was infectious, and his smile could light up a room. Michael was loved by everyone he encountered. Always a humble man and not one to talk about himself, most were not aware of the fact that he was nominated twice for the Pest Control Hall of Fame, and the Innovators Award in Integrated Pest Management by the State of California.

He served as an expert advisor to the Government, University System, chemical producers, and pest control professionals everywhere. In addition to all the above, Mike found time to appear on various media outlets, including television, print, and radio - all to educate and provide guidance on pest control to the general public.

In 1998, over 22 years ago, Michael, along with his wife and business partner Anna Folkins, co-founded Xtermite, Inc. and XT-2000, Inc., and like everything else Mike did in this space, Xtermite was a game-changer. His status within the industry continued to soar and was unofficially deemed "The Godfather of IPM" (Integrated Pest Management). By 2001, Mike and Anna saw the value in not only treating their customers' homes with their industry-changing "environmental practices" but sharing their expertise to other pest control companies in an effort to spread the use and awareness of environmental "IPM" treatments.

To understand Mike's success, one must go back to the beginning. Where did The Godfather of IPM come from? He was born in San Francisco, California, March 9, 1944, to Patrick Folkins, Sr. and Norma Pratt Folkins. Patrick was taken from Mike much too soon, in 1947, which left his mother, Norma, to support and raise four children, all under the age of eight.

Norma, with her strong will, determination, and love for her children, set out to make sure her kids were provided for, but that also meant she was gone for long periods of time due to work obligations. Mike's older brothers, Patrick Jr. and Bill, set out to create a path for themselves but also contribute to the family's needs from a financial perspective. Both Pat and Bill had paper routes at the ages of nine and eight, respectively, and their first hire was - Mike Folkins. By age nine, Mike broke off from his brothers and had his own route. It is not difficult to see where the entrepreneurial mindset began and evolved inside of Mike. Later, Mike spent considerable time working as a firefighter for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

Upon graduating from Santa Cruz High School in 1962, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he traveled to many regions of the world including Southeast Asia, where he was deployed and served as the "coxswain's mate" in charge of the Captain's personal boat while aboard the USS Iwo Jima. Mike's tenure in the Navy saw him travel to many regions of the world but mostly in Southeast Asia, where he was deployed for 20 months. After being Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Navy, Mike found himself living in Eureka, California, where he embarked on a course of study that involved Marine Biology at The College of the Redwoods.

With two years of study under his belt, Mike returned to his hometown of Santa Cruz where he began work as a Teamster. By 1992, Mike entered the pest control industry, and from there he was destined for greatness.

Growing up in Santa Cruz around the coastal mountains and majestic Redwoods, it should not be surprising by anyone that Mike was an avid outdoorsman, conservationist, and "common sense" environmentalist. Fishing, camping, and hiking were his passion all his life. The only thing that he loved more was his family.

Mike was a doting husband and partner to his wife Anna of 25 years, loving father to his son Jeph and daughter Antoinette "Toni," and the world's best "Papa" to his seven grandchildren, Kylie, Colton, David Jr., Daniel, Diana, Madeline, and Ashlin. His face glowed with pride when talking about any of them, as he always kept specific fond memories of each that included swim lessons with Kylie, gardening in the rose bushes with Diana, golf lessons with David and Danny, fishing with Colton, intellectual discussions during playtime with Ashlin, or sharing photos of "Maddy" spiking the volleyball during a game.

Michael Folkins set a very high bar for what it means to be a husband, father, brother, uncle, "Papa," and friend, which will be known as his greatest legacy. In his industry, he set the example to all of what it means to leave the world a better place. He helped change the world.

Michael is survived by his wife Anna Folkins, of El Cajon, CA, daughter Toni Folkins Costa and her husband Scott Costa of Capitola, CA, his son Jeph Folkins of Oakland, CA, (children with first wife Bonnie Folkins of Santa Cruz, CA), stepsons David Horton Sr., Luke Stevens of El Cajon, CA, grandchildren Kylie McManus (husband Casey), Colton Folkins-Slattery, Madeline Costa, David Horton Jr., Daniel Horton, Diana Horton, and Ashlin Stevens. Michael has a brother Patrick Folkins Jr. and his wife Sheila Folkins, and brother-in-law Larry Nichols all residing in Eureka, CA. Nieces and nephews include Shirley and Doug Roberts, Molly and Ryan Nylander, Larry Nichols Jr. and Alyse Nichols, Layne Nichols, Bruce Folkins, Eric and Amy Folkins, Patrick and Alice Folkins, Piper Folkins, Aunts, Lucy Barrios of Westminster California, Susan Barrios of Torrance, California, Margret Salcido of Long Beach, California, and numerous extended family members. Best friends Peter and Nancy Berk, along with their children Jennifer and Danny Berk and dog Winston. Last but certainly not least, the whole Xtermite and XT-2000 family.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Joseph Folkins Sr., and Norma Pratt Folkins, brother William "Bill" Folkins, fraternal twin sister Molly Nichols, stepson James "Jimmy" Henry Stevens III, special cousins Donna Vogel and WWII Veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Leonard "Dutch" Vogel, Aunt Margie Garcia, and Uncle Thomas Barrios. Best friends Paul Lloyd, Harry Angelo, and Mike's beloved dog Katie.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the care and support of caregiver, Donovan Valenzuela, the Sharp Hospice Team, Doctor "Cindy", RN "Julie", Chaplain "Jason", Social Worker "Tracy" and our family Minister Alicia Vargas. Your guidance, prayers and support during these past years has meant so much to our family.

A Private Service was held on September 23, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Michael Allan Folkins, will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store