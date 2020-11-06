Michael Burke
September 27, 1936 - October 5, 2020
Escondido
On October 5, 2020, Heaven's Angels gained a new player. At the age of 84 years old, Michael Burke, devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away.Michael was born on September 27, 1936 in West Hollywood, California to Edmund and Una Burke. He spent the majority of his life in Los Angeles County, where he raised four children, two sons, Richard and Robert, and two daughters, Peggy and Catherine. In 2000, at the age of 65, he moved to Escondido, California, where he joined a hiking group, began volunteering at Palomar Hospital, and ate breakfast at Champions Restaurant so frequently that his newspaper was delivered there. Mike loved life and his joy overflowed. He had a passion for baseball and he loved sharing it with others. He loved exploring this world, and his sense of wonderment brought him on adventures throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He loved people and rarely passed up an opportunity to offer a stranger advice. He loved many things about life, but he loved his family the most. Mike was a devoted Los Angeles Angels fan, a successful father, an easy Papa, a coach of everything, the peacemaker of his family, and an expert on all current events. He will be missed deeply.Mike is survived by his four children, Richard, Robert, Peggy, and Catherine and his multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at Calvin Christian High School at 10 o'clock a.m. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Homeboy Industries at homeboyindustries.org
.