Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Charles Mike' Caracappa July 18, 1923 - March 27, 2019 Oceanside Michael "Mike" Charles Caracappa, 95, of Oceanside, CA, a loving husband and retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Mike was born on July 18, 1923, in Norristown, PA, to Vito and Josephine (Buttera) Caracappa, who came to America in 1920 from the fishing village of Sciacca in Sicily, Italy. He attended Norristown schools until his senior year, when he went to work as a Shipping Clerk for the American Equipment Company.Mike joined the Marine Corps on August 31, 1942, and served for 20 years as an Anti-Aircraft Artillery (AAA) Specialist, Drill Instructor, Logistics Chief, and Supply Chief. He served his first three years in the Pacific during World War II with the 8th Defense/AAA Battalion, participating in operations at Wallis Island (a French territory), Apamama (Gilbert Islands), Kauai (Hawaii), and Okinawa (Ryukyu Islands). After a year stateside, he then deployed to China with 1st Marines from 19461948, serving with an Amphibious Tractor Company and other units; to Japan with the U.S. Fleet Activities in Yokosuka from 19491951; to Pusan, Korea, with the 1st 90mm AAA Gun Battalion in 1952; and again to Marine Barracks, Yokosuka, Japan, from 19531954.In Yokosuka, he met the love of his life, Shigeko Anna "Annie" Izumisawa, whom he courted while stationed in Japan and for many months after he was transferred back to Camp Pendleton, CA, in 1954. With the permission of his superiors and financial assistance from the American Red Cross, Mike flew back to Tokyo and married Annie on August 3, 1955. He returned to Camp Pendleton a few days later, with Annie joining him the following year on May 6, 1956.From 19541957, he served with the 1st AAA Automatic Weapons Battalion at Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms, CA. In 1957, he completed Drill Instructor School at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and was a Drill Instructor there from 19571959. He completed his service with 11th Marines at Camp Pendleton and retired at the rank of Gunnery Sergeant on July 1, 1962. After the Marines, he had an additional 13 years of Federal Civil Service as a civilian employee at Camp Pendleton.Mike was a faithful member of Old Mission San Luis Rey Church in Oceanside since 1952. He was also an active member of the 8th Defense/AAA Battalion Reunion Association for many years. He and Annie attended annual reunions across the country, with Mike serving as the association's videographer. Mike had a lifelong interest in technology and produced videos of the annual gatherings for distribution to members of the "8th Family." He was also active in the Oceanside Elks Club. Mike and Annie traveled extensively over the years, with memorable journeys to Alaska, Hawaii, Japan, and many corners of America, which they remembered fondly in photographs, videos, and souvenir magnets on the kitchen refrigerator.Mike is survived by his wife of 63 years, Annie Caracappa of Oceanside, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He also leaves several important friends and caregivers, especially Rose Marie and Battista Castellano, Mike Martinez, Yolanda Morales, and Yolanda Orozco, all of Oceanside, CA; Jeremy Edward Shiok of Anchorage, AK; fellow members of Old Mission San Luis Rey; and employees at his favorite local restaurants. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carmella Sabatino, who helped raise him; and three brothers: Frank, Charles, and Salvatore Caracappa.A Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal with United States Marine Corps honors will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Old Mission San Luis Rey Chapel in Oceanside, CA. Arrangements are being handled by Eternal Hills Memorial Park, (760) 754-6600.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike may be made to Old Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92057. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019