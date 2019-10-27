San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Michael Costa

Michael Costa Obituary
Michael Mikey' Costa San Diego On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Michael Costa passed away at the age of 35. He was a devoted husband, loving son and brother, loyal friend but most of all an adoring father. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at St. Kieran's Catholic Church in El Cajon on November 2, 2019 at noon. Memorial donations in memory of Mike may be made to the GoFundMe account Support the Costa Family. October 31, 1983 - October 13, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
