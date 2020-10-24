1/1
Michael Costa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Michael Costa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
St. Kieran's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 28, 2019
My heart goes out to the Costa family . I have known Michael since he was born and watched him go from an amazing little boy to a man with a family. This is heartbreaking both for his parents and brothers but for his widow and his children. There are no words to express how deeply sad this is I raised my youngest child along with this family and their children. He will be so missed. I have to remind myself at times like this that I am only a human being and I am unable to see Gods plan. I am sure Mike is sitting in heaven now reaping the benefits of his final reward.
Janice Smith
October 27, 2019
My heart goes out to the Costa family. We have known Michael and his family for years. He will be always in our hearts. Love The Holloway's
Tracy Holloway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved