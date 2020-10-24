Michael Costa

My heart goes out to the Costa family . I have known Michael since he was born and watched him go from an amazing little boy to a man with a family. This is heartbreaking both for his parents and brothers but for his widow and his children. There are no words to express how deeply sad this is I raised my youngest child along with this family and their children. He will be so missed. I have to remind myself at times like this that I am only a human being and I am unable to see Gods plan. I am sure Mike is sitting in heaven now reaping the benefits of his final reward.

Janice Smith