Michael David Sussman
May 20, 1994 - December 21, 2018 Michael Sussman, at age 24, was murdered on December, 21, 2018. Michael was a kind, smart person who would give anyone the shirt off his back. The family is devastated. Michael is buried at El Camino Memorial Park, Mount Shalom. The family suggests delivery of flowers to the memorial site.Michael is survived by his mother Nancy Sussman and his sister Ashleigh.Michael was a devoted advocate for justice for all people.Please sign theguestbook at obituaries.sandiegouniontribune.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
