Michael E. Jones 1948 - 2018 San Diego Michael E. Jones died in November of last year. Stubborn to the end, he refused suggestions, surgeries and all green vegetables.Mike graduated from UCSD in 1972 from Revelle College in Physics. He was an early employee of Linkebit, later formed his own corporation, consulted and retired in his early 50's. He specialized in hard ware design, particularly graphics.In the quad on Revelle Campus is a large anchor put there in 1968 by a group of 6 or 7 freshman from Argo Hall. At a time when UCSD had fewer than 4,000 students, there was old Marine stuff scattered about the construction sites. After others cleverly cleared the way, Mike hot-wired a forklift, drove it to the anchor and all participated in placing the new treasure in a small pick-up truck, which immediately sunk down to the axels. The story continues, but the eventual accomplishment of those enterprising young men is a standing testament to hard working students everywhere.Mike was also one of the earliest participants of the annual Easter Beer Hunt, held on a far corner of campus, and was the keeper of the flame for 50 years. He kept an updated mailing list and every year sent a reminder of the date as well as a humorous mock-up of the Triton Times. Three years involved clever cartoonish t-shirts. His passions were diverse and many.Mike was also a devoted attendee at Blacks Beach for decades, not appreciating tan lines. He couldn't see more than 4 feet in front of him without his classes and the local seals delighted in popping up right in front of him just to say "hi". Animals responded well to him and there were always dog treats by the door at home and any semi-feral barn cat that showed up at the house became an indoor cat, not coyote food. He fed the bunnies as well as any turtles who wandered into the pond.A gym rat to the very end, Mike divided his time between LA Fitness and 24 Hour Fitness. He loved to argue physics with Leo, politics with Tony, and just about ANYTHING with Tim. There are many more of you that I don't have space to list. Please know he REALLY appreciated you all.If it weren't illegal, Ali McCreery, his partner of 24 years, would have placed a little of Mike's ashes under a few plants in front of his gyms so he that could be forever with his buddies.Mike was a wonderful, sometimes baffling presence on the planet and he will be missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019