Michael E. Jones
In memory of Michael E. Jones.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
6 entries
November 6, 2019
We are very sorry for your loss,
Cory and Lawrie Justice
November 5, 2019
Beautiful tribute from Ali, who knew Jones best and loved him well to the end.
We were lucky who were their friends. Rest in peace Jones. Onward, all!
Jay Gillette
November 5, 2019
In bball games which we played 2 on 2 usually J.C (john connery) and I vs. Jones and Gentleman Jim. They mostly lost due to Gentleman Jim's erratic 3 point shooting. we played to a 100, sometimes 2 games. a point a bucket except for 3s which were 2s. I guarded Jones who was 6 inches taller. So i fouled away; he never got mad and he almost never took advantage of his height by backing me down. i think two years ago when I turned 70 we played our last bball game together. Somehow for Mike the playing was always more important than the winning (which was mostly an afterthought).
demunck
victor demunck
November 4, 2019
Love the tribute Ali - very nice and good photo too. I can hardly believe it's been a year. 24 hour fitness will never be the same.
Janis
Janis Woods
November 3, 2019
Loved the tribute to Michael. Although I did not know him, he sounds like the type of man I would be proud to call my brother.
Randy Venier
November 3, 2019
Diedre Knowlton
