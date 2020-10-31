In bball games which we played 2 on 2 usually J.C (john connery) and I vs. Jones and Gentleman Jim. They mostly lost due to Gentleman Jim's erratic 3 point shooting. we played to a 100, sometimes 2 games. a point a bucket except for 3s which were 2s. I guarded Jones who was 6 inches taller. So i fouled away; he never got mad and he almost never took advantage of his height by backing me down. i think two years ago when I turned 70 we played our last bball game together. Somehow for Mike the playing was always more important than the winning (which was mostly an afterthought).

demunck

victor demunck