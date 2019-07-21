Michael Edward Gleason October 27, 1936 - July 2, 2019 La Jolla Michael E. Gleason, of La Jolla, passed away at the age of 82 on July 2, 2019. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, and moved as a child to Los Angeles with his parents. Mike graduated from Mt. Carmel HS and attended Loyola University for undergraduate where he played baseball and then graduated from Loyola Law School in 1963 with multiple honors. Mike met his wife, Kathleen, and they married in 1962. After a short period practicing law in Kathy's native Salt Lake City, the couple returned to Los Angeles where Mike became a partner with the law firm of Barrett, Stearns, Collins, Gleason & Kinney, at the time one of the largest boutique law firms in the nation specializing in shopping center and real estate law. His legal career included acting as counsel for The Hahn Co. on many of the largest and most innovative retail projects in the country, such as UTC, Fashion Valley and Horton Plaza as well as The Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. After two decades he opened the first office in San Diego for the Allen Matkins law firm. Mike completed his illustrious legal career in San Diego with the father/son/daughter firm of Gleason & Gleason. Mike was a generous and loyal friend to many, a loving husband, a devoted father to four children, a grandfather to 10 grandkids and great-grandfather to two. He was a true father-figure to an extended family of nieces, nephews and family friends. He loved golfing, skiing, baseball, fishing and travelling the world. He spent many years with family and friends in Park City and at the Palm Desert Tennis Club and The Vintage Club prior to Kathy's death in 2002, after more than 40 years of marriage. Mike is survived by his children Mike, Jr. (Julie) (Las Vegas), Dan (Pam) (Del Mar), Julie Knudson (Mark) (McCall, Idaho), and Matthew (Park City). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's name to "LMU Baseball" (payable to Loyola Marymount University; c/o Alma Vorst, Advancement Information Services, University Hall Ste. 2800, Los Angeles, CA 90045-2659). Services are pending. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019