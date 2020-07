We loved and admired Mike and will forever remember him in our hearts. He was a neighbor at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells for years and here in La Jolla. Kind, accomplished, caring , handsome, and he enjoyed golfing and was an all around great guy. That describes Mike! He will be missed!He left this world too soon.We want to express our sympathy to his family and send our blessings to all of you. Linda and Don Swortwood

