Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Mike' Evans August 20, 1941 - May 27, 2019 Encinitas Michael "Mike" Evans was born on August 20th, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA. He grew up in Burbank, CA, with his parents Ginnie and Herman Evans and his younger brother Greg. After graduating from John Burroughs High School in 1959, he joined the US Navy and served in the nuclear submarine program. Following his time in the Navy, he enrolled at CU Boulder and then graduated from Cal State Northridge with a degree in Mathematics. He worked in computer science for several years before finding his true calling in real estate. Before starting his career as a realtor and broker, Mike lived an interesting life with many diverse experiences in his early years from having played trumpet in the Burbank Boys Police band, to working in Algeria, and living in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.In the mid 1970's, Mike and his then wife Joyce (Wilmoth) Evans moved to then small and sleepy Encinitas, where he began to build a career in real estate that would eventually span more than 40 years. He opened his own brokerage in the early 1980's, taking a uniquely personal approach to his work, emphasizing the importance of forming strong personal connections with his clients and agents and of giving back to the community. In the early years of his business, he could often be spotted driving around the neighborhood with a pickup truck packed full of Halloween pumpkins for clients, neighbors, or friends. He sponsored just about every youth sports team who asked and, year after year, quietly went about providing summer camp scholarships for kids whose families could not afford it. Throughout the various recessions and economic challenges that he experienced during his 40+ year career, he always strived to take good care of his people and while other companies went under, his business continued to thrive with four different locations and over 160 agents and staff at its peak.Despite Mike's strong work ethic, he took great pride in not missing his daughter's sports and school activities and in being a strong member of his local 12 step program. At the time of his passing, Mike was in his 50th year of sobriety and over those years, he helped found several North San Diego County groups that continue to run weekly and sponsored many new members who now carry on his legacy by sponsoring others themselves. Mike never shied away from sharing his early struggles with young guys, or sharing the gifts of actively working the steps, or of just showing up every day, even when it's hard.When he was in his 50's, Mike reconnected with an old friend, Nancy Chard, and they married in 2004. Mike's daughter would say that he got the better end of the deal, finding both true love and a true partner. Mike Evans passed on Monday May 27th at the age of 77 after struggling with COPD related health issues for several years. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughter Jenny, brother Greg, step-daughter Chamaine, her husband Bill and their daughters Haley, Makaela, and Julia. His humor, wit, wisdom, kindness and generosity will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. The family thanks Hospice of the North Coast and Pacifica House for their kindness and assistance during this difficult time.His friends and family will be celebrating his life on Saturday, June 29th, at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club from 2pm to 4pm. Any who wish to celebrate his life and memory are welcome to come. There will be an informal "mix and mingle" from 2pm to 2:45pm and followed by a group gathering for friends and family to share favorite memories and recollections of Mike.His family requests that no flowers be sent. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in remembrance or in honor of Mike's memory, may consider donating to the YMCA's Kids to Camp program which helps kids and teens in need attend camp, and a program that Mike supported for many years (https://www.ymca.org/give-y/annual-campaign/kids-camp). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.