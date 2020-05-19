Michael Francis Gillings May 17, 2020 SAN DIEGO Michael Francis Gillings, 69, passed away on May 17, 2020, in San Diego, CA. A graduate of Assumption Academy, he had worked at various restaurants in the Syracuse and San Diego areas for over 40 years.He is survived by his brother, Thomas A., Liverpool, and sisters, Kathleen A. Ceglie (John), Braintree, MA, Mary T. Gillings, Raleigh, NC, and Margaret M. Gillings, Mattydale; as well as his niece, Mary E. Sullivan (Brian), Avon, MA, and nephews, Robert J. Ceglie (Nicole), Charlotte, NC, and Michael C. Ceglie (Renee), Braintree, MA. He also leaves behind three great-nieces, four great-nephews (one of whom, Timmy Sullivan, with whom he had a special bond), and many cousins, and friends. Mike never met a stranger.He was predeceased by his parents, Robert C. and Edythe M. and his brother, Patrick J. Gillings.Services and interment will be held at a later date.



