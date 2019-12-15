|
Michael Frederic Fornes June 30, 1935 - December 7, 2019 San Diego It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Frederic Fornes, M.D., Captain, US Navy retired, announces his passing on December 7, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Barbara (O'Keefe) Fornes and his children, Michael (Paula) and Mark (Susan). Michael will be also be sadly missed by his three granddaughters, Sonja, Alexa and Shannon and by sister Barbara Chambers Skinner. Michael was predeceased by his son, Andrew Fornes.Michael was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 30, 1935. He was the first child of Frederic Charles Fornes, Jr., a Foreign Service officer, and his wife Claire O. Winter Fornes. He graduated from the Ruston Academy High School in Havana, Cuba in 1952. Michael went to Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, for his pre-medical training, graduating in 1956, and received his medical degree from Georgetown University Medical School in Washington, D.C. He was accepted in the US Navy medical program during his senior year in medical school, and immediately upon graduation in 1960 was commissioned as an officer in the Navy's medical program. He served on several Navy bases and attained the rank of Captain. In 1971, he was assigned to the Naval Regional Medical Center in San Diego where he rose to Chief of Medicine. Michael retired from the Navy on July 1, 1985, as Commanding Officer of the Naval Health Research Center. Dr. Fornes honorably served his country for over 25 years.Michael met his wife, Barbara, in Buffalo, New York when they were just 16 years of age. They married on June 10, 1961. Together they lived in Buffalo, NY, Waukegan, IL, Flushing Meadows, NY, Cape Canaveral, FL, and Rockville MD. They eventually settled in San Diego, CA to raise their family. He was an avid reader and a baseball card collector. Michael had a quick wit and loved to watch baseball, especially the San Diego Padres. Dr. Michael F. Fornes will be laid to rest on December 17, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery located at 5795 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA 92122. Funeral Mass will be held on December 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church located at 3131 Governor Dr, San Diego, CA 92122.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019