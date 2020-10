I MET MIKE WHEN i MOVED TO SAN DIEGO IN 1966 . hE BECAME MY FIRST DENTIST HERE & WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL THE GOLD CROWNS IN MY MOUTH . HE DID A GREAT JOB & THEY ARE STILL HOLDING UP TO THIS DAY WE BECAME FRIENDS & ALSO JOINED THE 20/30 SOCIAL CLUB TOGETHER . MIKE WAS A WONDERFUL GUY & I STAYED WITH HIM UNTIL I MOVED TO EAST COUNTY ( MT. HELIX ) IN THE 70'S . I ALSO REMEMBER MEETING HIS WONDERFUL WIFE CAROL AT ONE OF OUR 20/30 CLUB PARTIES . I WAS SO SORRY TO HEAR OF HIS DEATH & WAS VERY IMPRESSED WITH ALL OF HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS & INTERESTS . MY CONDOLENCES & BEST WISHES TO HER & ALL THE FAMILY . RICHARD (DICK ) COOK

P.S. UNFORTUNATELY, MY WIFE JO ANN ALSO PASSED AWAY IN 2002 FROM BREAST CANCER . SO I KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE TO LOSE A SPOUSE AFTER MANY YEARS OF MARRIAGE .