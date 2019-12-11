|
|
Michael J. Dallman March 19, 1951 - November 14, 2019 Santee Michael Jay Dallman of Santee was born March 19, 1951; he died on November 14, 2019 in the presence of loved ones. He will be deeply missed by his partner, Bruce Beckman; brother, Robert (Sherry); sisters, Barbara DeMattos, and Janet (Doug) Ogie; Ray's daughter, Tracy Oliveira Ayala; Ray's grandchildren, Jack and Emma Ayala; nieces and nephews, Daniel, Rick, Leslie, Sheryl, Jennifer, Sandy, Laura, Jamie, Lauren, Zachary, and Hunter. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Margaret; brother, Ken; and partner Raymond (Ray) Olivera Jr. A celebration of life will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm at 2409 Evergreen St., San Diego, CA 92106. Private interment. Memorials preferred, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019