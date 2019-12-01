|
Michael J. Mike' Farguson October 16, 1933 - November 19, 2019 La Jolla Mike' Farguson, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, of La Jolla, passed away peacefully at Scripps Prebys Hospital surrounded by family on November 19, 2019. Mike was a retired automotive dealer and active parishioner at All Hallows Parish in La Jolla.The son of Dale and Evelyn Farguson, Mike, was born in Estherville, Iowa, on October 16, 1933. As a young teen, the family relocated to the Los Angeles area. After graduating from Wilson High School in Long Beach, Mike served two years in the Air Force, based in San Antonio, Texas. After his service, Mike studied mechanical engineering at Stanford University, where he enjoyed competing in football, boxing and was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.After graduating in 1957, Mike took a job as a sales engineer with Alcoa Aluminum. During this time, he met the love of his life, Karen Sundstrom, and the two married in 1960. Later, Mike joined Easton Company while at the same time furthering his education with an MBA from USC. Mike left Easton in the late 60s and started his own business called Tube Industries, which was an aluminum product supplier supporting other manufacturers. Mike changed course in 1972 and joined his father Dale and business partner Joe Swavely in an automotive venture, BMW Auto Center, located in the San Fernando Valley. Mike enjoyed thirty years in the industry and grew the business to include Center BMW, Center Chrysler Jeep, BMW Valencia, and Mike Farguson Chevrolet. Mike thoroughly enjoyed and was grateful for the hard work and dedication of his employees and took a special interest in their personal growth and development.Always a sports enthusiast, Mike remained physically active for most of his life and enjoyed tennis, handball, skiing, boating, and golf. In retirement, he became increasingly inspired to respond to his faith and founded the San Diego chapter of Legatus, an international organization of Catholic CEOs and spouses committed to studying, living and spreading the Catholic faith. Mike also received the honors designation Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem for his philanthropic contributions to the Church.Suffering from the effects of a massive stroke in May of 2010, Mike was lovingly cared for at home for almost ten years by his wife and a wonderful team of caregivers. He is survived by Karen Farguson, his wife of 59 years; his children, Steven, David, and Heidi Calmette; their spouses, Cecelia and Christine Farguson and Walter Calmette, and his sister, Lynne Langjahr. Mike was blessed with seven grandchildren, Nick, Matt, Dane and Lauren Farguson, Michael, Andrew, and John Calmette, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Farguson.Funeral Mass and celebration of life to be held at All Hallows parish in La Jolla on December 21 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to a favorite charitable organization or to the Magis Institute at Christ Cathedral Tower-Ninth Floor, 13280 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019