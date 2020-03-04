|
Michael J. Mike' Gretler August 16, 1943 - February 10, 2020 SAN DIEGO Michael J. Gretler passed away peacefully Monday, February 10, 2020. A native of San Diego, he was born August 16, 1943, and grew up in National City, California. Mike graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1961, and soon began his life-long career in the plumbing industry. He first worked for Emory Plumbing, where he gained skills and experience as a plumbing estimator, before moving on to University Mechanical. The majority of his 37-year career was spent as the Chief Plumbing Estimator with A.O Reed Plumbing and Heating.In 1970, Mike met the love of his life, Susie. They were married on November 18, 1972, and shared their lives for the next 45 years, until Susie's death in October 2018. He was a devoted family man, as a father to Susie's three girls (Connie, Ginger, and Lori) and in 1976, when they added a son (Darren) to their family. "Papa," as he was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gave him the most pride. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all his might. Mike and Susie spent many weekends camping with their family, even when their children became adults. RV camping gave way in their retirement years to traveling the world. Although they enjoyed camping and traveling, their hearts were always with their beloved San Diego. Mike and Susie were active members of the "Get Off Your Rockers" club. Participation with this club helped them stay active with such things as biking, bowling, camping, charitable events, potlucks, hiking, social hours, and travel. Some of their fondest memories include the "bike and barge" travel trips and Monday bike rides around San Diego County with their "Rocker" friends. Mike loved his local sports teams and spent time watching them both live and on TV. He loved the game of golf and played weekly on the "senior tour" with his golf buddies. He had a passion for growing tomatoes, and when visiting their home, you would often find an abundance of tomatoes in the kitchen and resting in window sills as they continued to ripen.Mike is preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers, and a sister. Mike's pride and legacy includes his four children, Connie Dee Simes (Carlsbad, CA), Ginger Lee Blackmon (Anchorage, AK), Lori Lynn Barrios (Conroe, TX), Darren Michael Gretler (San Diego, CA); nine grandchildren, Reid Wise, Danny Pixley, Taylor Morris, Paige Morris, Amber Simes, Cole Simes, Adam Gretler, Todd Gretler, and Lucas Gretler; four great-grandchildren, Owen Wise, Boone Wise, Penny Wise, and Logan Sterkel. Mike, is also survived by brothers, Bill Gretler and Gene Gretler (San Diego, CA).A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at 1:00 pm. 8350 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020