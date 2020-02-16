|
Michael J. Justo December 28, 1929 - February 7, 2020 San Diego Mike passed on to eternal life peacefully on February 7, 2020, at 9:11 PM, with his family by his side.Mike was born on December 28, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Philip and Sadie Justo. Growing up in Chicago with his sister Annette, and brothers Joseph and Phil, Mike loved to play. His mom had a hard time keeping track of him, as he was always out playing ball. Mike met his future wife, Mary Burke, in 1948; they were married on July 21, 1951. Mike and Mary shared 65 years of marriage together. He was a devoted father; they had six children, Patti Ober, Michael Jr., Ken, Phil, Marybeth Richardson, and Tom; fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mike was born to be a cop! In 1957 he became a Chicago policeman, he held many positions; one of his fondest memories was being a motorcycle cop. As a young officer walking his beat on a cold winter night, he foiled a burglary, apprehending two men single-handed. For his heroism, he was reassigned to motorcycle detail, riding a 3-wheel Harley for the next six years; rain, snow, sleet, nothing kept him off the street.After a 33-year action-packed career, Mike retired from the Chicago Police Department in 1989. He immediately relocated to San Diego, where he joined his sons Ken, Phil and Tom and was instrumental in transforming their family business into one of San Diego's strongest local brands, ASI The White Glove Guys.If you were to ask Mike what his greatest accomplishment in life was, he would tell you, "It's providing for my family," and provide he did! He was a Force to be reckoned with! Thank you dad, we love you, your fire will burn in our hearts forever.A private service will be held to celebrate Michael's life. Please send donations to: Sharp Hospice Care Fund, c/o Grossmont Hospital Foundation, PO Box 158, La Mesa, CA 91942.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020