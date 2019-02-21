Michael J. O'Meara February 21, 1954 - June 4, 2018 CARLSBAD Today, February 21, 2019, we remember Michael J. O'Meara, on what would have been his 65th birthday. Mike died suddenly on June 4, 2018, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at the age of 64. Born in Oceanside, CA, Mike was raised in Carlsbad, CA, and enjoyed surfing, scuba diving, fishing, motorcycle riding, and playing the guitar, flute, and violin. He started taking flying lessons and worked at Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar Airport before graduating from Carlsbad High School in 1972. Mike chose a career as a corporate pilot and flew for Lorimar Productions in CA, Polar Bear Express LLC in Las Vegas, NV, and had recently moved to Casper, WY, to fly for Proflite LLC. He was an enthusiastic participant in Single Action Shooting Society competitions, and went by the alias Contrail' as a member of the Desert Desperados in Las Vegas. Celebrations of life were held in Las Vegas and Carlsbad, and his ashes were scattered in both locations. Mike is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Valerie, his daughter, Charlotte (Keith), two granddaughters, his sister, Maralee, extended family, and many lifelong friends. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary