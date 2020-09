Mike and I became friends when we attended the college of pharmacy at the University of Iowa in the early to mid-1970s. We remained friends until his untimely passing. Mike was the reason I went to California to take my California pharmacy boards. Luckily, I passed. At one point, I flew out to visit Mike and Rachel and they put me up for several days. We had a lot of fun seeing all the sights in San Diego. We were looking forward to seeing each other in person again last winter when I came out to stay in Palm Springs for three months. I learned of Mike’s passing when I was in Ireland visiting. I was heartbroken. Mike will always be my friend and will always be missed. Love you Mike!

Will Schmidt

Friend