Michael James Ritchie December 5, 1978 - February 6, 2019 Encinitas It is with great sadness that the family of Michael James Ritchie announces his passing on February 6, 2019, at the age of 40. Michael was a loving soul, with a heart of gold. He was born on December 5, 1978, in La Jolla, California, son of Jeff Ritchie and Debbie Rowe. Raised in Encinitas, he grew up very close to his extended family and friends. After graduating from La Costa Canyon High School in 1997, Michael attended UC Irvine to pursue his interest in business and his love of golf.Michael was a natural born Entrepreneur with a new business idea up his sleeve at all times. He was certainly not lacking in creativity and big dreams. Most recently, he was Co-Founder of Entitled Events, a full-service event planning agency. His goal was to help people enjoy their day by leaving the details to Entitled Events, so you could be a guest at your own celebration. Michael wanted to help others enjoy life to the fullest, as he tried to do in his own life. Michael loved to play golf, introduced to him by his grandfather Vince Cook at a young age.He, like most things he put his mind to, excelled at the sport. He grew up playing golf with his grandfathers, father, uncles, friends, and sons. Golf was his passion and he was excited to share it with the ones he loved most, especially his oldest son, Wyatt, to whom Mike passed on his love of the sport. He was devoted to his family, most importantly to his three amazing sons. He loved them dearly, and tried to instill in them a sense of independence, self- confidence, and a love for life. Michael will be remembered by his is outgoing personality, his sense of humor (sarcastic at times- in true Ritchie tradition), and his ability to tell a story. Ultimately, we all love him for his huge heart and those great hugs. Michael is survived by his mother, Debbie; paternal grandmother, Ann; sister, Sarah (Jeff); brother, Kevin; and his three children, Wyatt, Bennett, and Jameson; along with countless extended family, and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Scott Ritchie. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 552 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, California. You may use the following link to Michael Ritchie's Dignity Memorial page through El Camino Memorial Park to express your thoughts or memories of Michael.https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-diego-ca/michael-ritchie-8155542 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary