Michael John Mansur August 18, 1967 - April 18, 2020 SAN DIEGO Michael John Mansur is survived by his parents, Richard and Margaret Mansur, and his brothers, Rick and Dan Mansur. Mike persevered through much adversity after being born with Cerebral Palsy. He also courageously endured many medical challenges. Mike graduated from the University of San Diego High School. He also earned a degree in Graphic Design from Cal Poly San Louis Obispo. Mike was a faithful Catholic and was an inspiration to his friends and family. He enjoyed live music (particularly 80's bands), karaoke, sports, and was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagle fan. Mike was a good man who extended compassion to every person (and animal) he ever encountered. He is now at peace in Heaven but will be missed by all who knew him.



