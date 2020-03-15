|
Michael Jon Webber September 5, 1939 - February 12, 2020 San Diego Mike was born on Sept 5,1939 to George and Edith Webber in Madison WI. Mike attended High School in Black Earth and was an All-Conference athlete, Class and Student Council President, and Homecoming King. Mike graduated and enlisted in the Navy where he continued to excel. He was Honor Man of his basic training unit at Great Lakes, he entered Electronic Tech School and qualified for flight training at Pensacola. He flew his first jet at 19 and was Drill Master of his Drill Team which performed at many NFL games and even on the Ed Sullivan Show. Mike received his wings in May 1960. Four months later he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Urness in Black Earth. They were stationed in San Diego and Lemoore for the next decade. His unit flew the first retaliatory missions off the USS Ticonderoga against North Vietnam after the Gulf of Tonkin incident. He flew over 200 combat missions, earned Air Medal(19 strike flight) Awards, Navy Commendation Medal w/2 Combat "V", Vietnamese Gallantry Cross w/gold star, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal(2), Vietnam Service Medal(w/2 silver stars), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Ribbon (10 Campaigns)and many others. Mike flew a wide variety of aircraft including the A4, A7 and the F9 and amassed over 3000 hours of flight time. Mike attended Post Graduate School in Monterey, was Commander of VA-113 then attended Naval War College in Newport RI. While stationed at the Naval Annex in Washington DC he was promoted to Captain. Mike's last duty station was Coronado as Commander of the Pacific Air Fleet, he then worked for Cubic and TRW Defense Systems. When Mike and Mary retired they fell in love with Seldovia Alaska and built their dream home. They hosted hundreds of friends and family at their beautiful cliff side home and split time between Alaska and San Diego. Mike served as a volunteer fireman and was a member of the RBBBYC. He was a docent on the USS Midway and enjoyed reconnecting with friends and telling tales to visitors aboard ship. In 1990 Mike lost his beloved wife to cancer and never was quite the same. He loved his country, his church, and his family with vigor and took great pride in us all. After heart surgery Mike started to decline and on February 12th was reunited with his wife Mary on the 11th anniversary of her passing. Mike is survived by his children Scott Webber(Sam, Marianna) Sue Webber, Kristen Leininger (Tim) (Micha, Emma) Steve Webber(Deja) (Kyah, Owen, Lilly)and brothers Tom(Jo)and Steve. A Memorial service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery April 3rd @1:30 with reception to follow at Miramar Officers Club. Please RSVP to [email protected] for base access/questions.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020