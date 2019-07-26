Home

Oak Hill Memorial Park
2640 Glenridge Rd
Escondido, CA 92027
(760) 745-1781
Michael Joseph "Boo Boo" Crowley

Michael Joseph ""Boo Boo"" Crowley
January 7, 1957- July 17, 2019
Escondido-
After a long fight against bile duct cancer, Michael Joseph Crowley passed away at home, surrounded by family, on July 17, 2019 at the age of 62.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Deloris, and brothers, Tom and Tim.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Mary, Patricia, and Michael; grandchildren, Ethan, Luka, Amelia, Olivia, Alexandra, Haiden, Reagan; sister Pat; brothers, Jim and John and many nephews and nieces.
His love, friendship, leadership, and strength will be greatly missed, but he departed this world with all his wisdom instilled in those he left behind.
"May the work I have done, speak for me."
Graveside services will be held July 31, 2019 at 1:00pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Escondido, CA with reception to follow at the Crowley Residence.

May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face.
May the rains fall soft upon your fields.
Until we meet again, may God hold you
In the palm of His hand.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 26, 2019
