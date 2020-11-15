Michael Kenneth NewtonSan DiegoMichael Newton, of San Diego, CA passed from complications of Parkinson's Disease at the age of 71.He was born in 1948 in Grand Saline, TX to Kenneth & Margaret Katherine Newton. He grew up in Texas, Illinois, Florida & California. Michael joined the Marine Corps in 1965 at age 17.Following his service, he worked for more than 35 years in a variety of computer programming and management positions in the private sector. After relocating to San Diego in 1976, he met Elaine Morse and they were married in July of 1978.Michael was an active member of the Jong H Lee Institute of Tangsoology for more than 30 years. His affiliation with Master Lee and Tangsoology greatly enhanced his mind and body.Other interests included motorcycle riding, scuba diving, camping, hiking and reading science fiction.Michael's most endearing loves were his family and friends. Although a man of few words, those who knew him well, knew they were well loved. All enjoyed his quick wit and kindness. Michael is survived by his wife, Elaine; sister, Cindy; 2 children, Christopher and Kimberley; and three grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for July 2021.In honor of Michael and the excellent care he received at UCSD, donations may be made in his name to UCSD Parkinson's Research Fund #R54529-P529.Mailing address: UCSD Gift Services Mail Code 09409500 Gilman Dr.La Jolla, CA 90293 November 14, 1948 - September 20, 2020