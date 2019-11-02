Home

Michael Kevin Kelly

Michael Kevin Mikey' Kelly San Diego Our brother Mikey passed away unexpectedly recently. He will be deeply missed. He spent 20 years in the US Navy in the nuclear submarine program, retiring in 2006. He worked for SPAWAR as Program Manager. He was a graduate of National University. For more info please see his facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id= 100001240152268 Contributions can be made to Special Olympics. July 20, 1963 - October 20, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
