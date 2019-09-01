|
Michael L. Mike' Ronan October 6, 1947 - August 7, 2019 San Diego Michael L. Ronan, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home in San Diego on August 7, 2019. Mike was born on October 6, 1947, to parents, Doris and Russell Ronan in Mishawaka, Indiana. He graduated from Mishawaka High School and enlisted in the Army, serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970, earning the National Defense and Good Conduct Medals. After serving his country, Mike attended Holy Cross College (Indiana) and the University of Notre Dame. Following college, he joined the Burroughs Corporation, a major manufacturer of business equipment, and later transferred to San Diego. Soon thereafter, Mike and his business partner, Tom Hays, started Sun Graphics, a print brokerage firm, which proudly served San Diego and national accounts for over 40 years. Mike's employees and friends viewed "Mikey" as an extremely generous and friendly person, always thoughtful to everyone, constantly inquiring how family members were doing. Anyone who met Mike, whether it was in business or socially, enjoyed how charismatic he was and gravitated towards him. In 1993, Mike met the love of his life, Kathy, at Old Town Mexican Caf. They were married for 25 years, making many happy memories with family and friends. Mike's loves in his life included his wife, family, friends, attending Notre Dame football games, vacations to Hawaii, travel to many parts of the country and Europe, taking the boat to Catalina, golfing in Palm Desert and hosting numerous dinner parties and barbecues for friends. Mike was a long-time member in OMBAC and was the Director for the publication of the Over The Line program for several years. He enjoyed participating in many philanthropic events to help others.To know Mike was to love Mike. To become his friend resulted in the creation of a "best friend" for life. Mike was always there for you in good times and in bad. His legion of friends will truly miss him, including his quick humor and wit, which will always remain a source of inspiration for all who knew him. His motto during his time of treatment was "keep fighting the good fight." He was always a true patriotic American. Mike leaves his family; wife, Kathy; brother, Tim (Dee); brother, Chris; nieces, Sarah and Kelsey, nephews, Evan, Brad, David, and Alex. A mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2802 Cadiz Street, will be held on November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. - with a private Celebration of Mike's Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, online donations may be made to the , or call 800-227-2345.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019