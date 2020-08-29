MIKE WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED WITH HIS HUGE PRESENCE WHEN HE WALKS IN THE ROOM. YOU ARE HOME WITH OUR LORD DEAR MIKE. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOUR WIFE KATHY, WHO WAS ALWAYS BY YOUR SIDE. MISSED AND LOVED...
CHERYL May
Friend
August 26, 2020
Simply the BEST! We all miss you so much!
sharon dennis
Friend
October 6, 2019
Mike was the most gentle big guy I've ever known! From your small buddy Joe ... miss you big guy :)
Joe Fiorelli
Friend
September 5, 2019
It will never be the same without you. We miss everything about you.
September 4, 2019
A good friend.
I will miss his tender heart, quick wit and the wisdom tempered by a life well lived.
A good man to be around. A good man who will be remembered.
God Bless You Mike
Phil Carroll
September 3, 2019
OUR LORD HAS ANOTHER ANGEL IN HEAVEN. MIKE, YOU ARE LOVED BY SO MANY. VERY SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART. ALWAYS LIVED LIFE TO ITS FULLEST WITH YOUR WIVE BY YOUR SIDE. ALWAYS MADE ME LAUGH, NEVER A DULL MOMENT. WE LOST A GOOD MAN, BUT UNTIL WE SEE EACH OTHER IN ETERNAL LIFE. LOVE YA , MIKE YOU ALWSYS SPOKE THE TRUTH AND A HUGE SMILE WAS ALWAYS SHINING BACK! ALWAYS IN MY HEART !! YOU ARE MISSED.
CHERYL A. MAY
September 2, 2019
One of the most wonderful, nice, caring, loving men I have ever met. There will be a great loss in my life. Kathy, you are a dear friend and will continue to be. You were a rare partnership team. My thoughts are with you always.
Love, Sharon Dennis
September 1, 2019
Kathy, we are so very sorry for your loss. We enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last few years and know he will be missed by everyone he ever met. Jerry and Emilie Herr
Jerry and Emilie Herr
September 1, 2019
Forever in our Hearts. We miss you so much Mikey but understand that God needed you back. Kathy is a beautiful soul who will carry on your memories with us. Your friends forever, Michelle & Paul Schueren
