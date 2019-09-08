|
Michael Lawrence Brekka October 24, 1958 - August 20, 2019 La Jolla Michael Lawrence Brekka passed away on August 20, 2019, surrounded by the grace of his loving family. We wonder why he had to leave us so soon, but we are grateful for the time we had with him.Michael was a gifted architect and developer who not only created thoughtful design, but together with his wife Bertha, created a beautiful family and life together. They were married for 30 years.Born in Roosevelt, NY on October 24, 1958, Michael grew up in La Jolla, CA and attended La Jolla High School. He earned his degree in Architecture from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and studied abroad at the Danish Royal Academy of Arts, University of Copenhagen. He received his MBA in Real Estate Finance from San Diego State University.Throughout his career, he used his insightful design, problem-solving, and wonderful interpersonal skills to create timeless and delightful structures and communities. His work includes some of the first projects that ushered in the redevelopment of downtown San Diego. He was also instrumental in the development of many communities in Scripps Ranch, San Diego's South Bay and other cities including Vail, Colorado; Austin, Texas; and Honolulu.Michael loved the ocean, and he was passionate about surfing and sailing. He had a distinctly calm spirit that brought peace to everyone around him.His spirit lives on in his beloved family, his wife, Bertha, his children, Michael, Natalie and Julia; his mother, Pat, strong and loving, his dad, Tom, who has greeted him in Heaven; his nine brothers and sisters: Patty, Tom, Rosemary, Cassie, Christine, Richard, Kevin, Maureen and Sue, and their families; Bertha's family, who has loved him as a brother; his cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and the many people who called him friend.We love you Michael, and we are blessed and grateful to have had you in our lives. Thank you for your ready laugh, your buoyant optimism, your generosity, your creativity, your strength and your deep faith in God.A funeral mass was held on Wednesday, August 28 at the church of The Immaculata in San Diego. Our family is touched by the many heartfelt messages and acts of kindness we've received. In Michael's memory, donations may be made to the Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group at ipcsg.org, or IPCSG, P.O. Box 420142, San Diego, CA, 92142.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019