Hello Bertha and family,

I am Eduardo Savigliano, also an Architect and Developer. Michael and I had numerous opportunities to share professional and friendship moments, even a lunch at the SD Yacht Club to think about the possibility to work together, as we found great common ground.

As my profession slowed down into retirement, we lost contact, for which I am very sorry, as we could have possibly done well. He was a really, really good and gentle man.

It saddens me to hear about his passing as this is the time for a more private phase with loved ones. But God knows more and I am a man of Faith and trust in His hand covering over us. It is all His will, which comforts me greatly.

Nothing I can say will make things better, but trust that time will heal your heart and your soul.

My very sincere condolences to you and all his loved ones.

Eduardo Savigliano

Eduardo Savigliano