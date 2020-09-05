1/1
Michael Lawrence Brekka
1958 - 2019
In memory of Michael Lawrence Brekka.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
church of The Immaculata
September 17, 2019
Bertha, your husband is starting a new journey in a beautiful world surrounded by beauty and no pain as my wonderful father described to me when I cried every night after he started his new life. My daddy started his new life at age 62 when cancer ended his life with his family in Houston, Texas.Our prayers that you will be strong during this challenging time.With love,Dr. Marlo Rivera GriesserLeticia Rivera
Marlo Rivera Griesser
September 16, 2019
Querida Bertha , te mando un gran abrazo. Una gran pérdida para ti, Tus hijos y toda la familia de Michael.
Que Michael tenga un buen camino.
Ice Ibarra de Alba
September 16, 2019
My best wishes and warm thoughts to Michael and all of his surviving family. A kind and polite friend, providing friendly conversation and help to me. I will miss you my friend.
Bryan Gannon
September 13, 2019
I will miss you forever my dear big brother. You were the sweetest big brother a girl could have. I still cannot believe you are gone so soon. I love you!
Sue
September 12, 2019
Hello Bertha and family,
I am Eduardo Savigliano, also an Architect and Developer. Michael and I had numerous opportunities to share professional and friendship moments, even a lunch at the SD Yacht Club to think about the possibility to work together, as we found great common ground.
As my profession slowed down into retirement, we lost contact, for which I am very sorry, as we could have possibly done well. He was a really, really good and gentle man.
It saddens me to hear about his passing as this is the time for a more private phase with loved ones. But God knows more and I am a man of Faith and trust in His hand covering over us. It is all His will, which comforts me greatly.
Nothing I can say will make things better, but trust that time will heal your heart and your soul.
My very sincere condolences to you and all his loved ones.
Eduardo Savigliano
Eduardo Savigliano
September 9, 2019
Peggy Schultz
September 8, 2019
Our prayers are with you all. Michael is in heaven with my brother Tom discussing architecture.
Eileen Dawson
