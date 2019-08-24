Home

Michael Lyle Sneddon

Michael Lyle Sneddon November 15, 1962 - August 7, 2019 San Diego Michael Lyle Sneddon, 56, known for his humor and boisterous laugh, died Wed., Aug. 7, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Barbara Ann Sneddon. Michael leaves behind his wife, Martha; sons, Michael and his wife, Taylor; Brian, Steven, and Kyle; and siblings, William Kyle Sneddon, Deborah Kay Sneddon-Eagan (Mark) and Vincent Sinclair Sneddon (Cari Cooper).Michael also leaves behind a grandson, due October 2019, and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019
