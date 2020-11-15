Michael Nagaran

December 27, 1946 - November 7, 2020

San Diego

Michael Nagaran was a San Diego native. He held a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, a master's in Anthropology, and a doctorate in Education. He taught the majority of his career at Fallbrook High School. He was patient and had a knack of explaining problems in a way that students could easily understand. He was very generous and would happily support the kids, especially if it involved buying Girl Scout cookies.Michael volunteered at the Accreditation Commission for Schools (Western Association), the San Diego History Center, and the San Diego Public Library Rancho Bernardo. After Michael retired, he was twice a member of the San Diego County Civic Grand Jury. He was a member of the Poway Stamp Club and the American Philatelic Society. He was also a life-long chess player, and at one time he rose to the level of Master. He gladly shared his knowledge with anyone willing to learn to play.This humorous, straightforward, kind person persevered through a long hard battle with leukemia and then another aggressive cancer which took his life at the age of 73. Michael is survived by his wife, Sharon Nagaran; daughters, Laura Nagaran-McCarthy and Jennifer Nagaran; a brother, Loreto Nagaran; and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the San Diego Archaeological Center or the San Diego History Museum.



