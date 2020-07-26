Michael P. Williams March 4, 1942 - June 22, 2020 VISTA The Williams family would like to announce the departure of dearly loved husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, friend. Michael P. Williams, Mike, pop, papa, grandpa, GP, stretch, scratch on June 22, 2020.Mike was born to Roger and Eleanor Williams in Lynwood, CA, March 4, 1942. He was the 4th child of seven children. Mike grew up in Redondo Beach, and his family moved to San Marcos, and Mike graduated from Escondido Highschool. He married the love of his life on January 9, 1961. Mike and Sandy had four children and raised them in North County, Southern California. Mike was a hard worker and worked to provide for his family. He worked as a plasterer hod tender and was the best in his day. After retiring from the laborers union, Mike went to work for Vista Unified School district, where he worked for another twenty years before retiring in 2010. He loved life and a job well done. Mike never missed one of his children's events, although he may have shown up barefoot and shirtless. He loved adventure and mischief. Mike challenged everyone to be their best and do better. He touched the lives of all that crossed his path. Mike was unique and loved throughout his life. His love for family trips to Mex, animals, and no shoes will be forever missed. Michael was home on hospice with end-stage COPD, and he took his final breaths at 7:30 am on Monday, June 22, 2020. His children and wife surrounded him.Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor, father, Roger (Curly) Williams, siblings, Roger, Walter, Vicky Dee, and many beloved aunts and uncles. Mike is survived by his wife, Sandy, children, Mike Jr., Jim, Dan, M'Linda, daughter-in-laws, Marilyn (Mike Jr.), Samantha (Dan), 16 Grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. His Legacy is his devoted family and friendships. We love you, father.Due to COVID, services will be delayed and tentatively scheduled for father's day, June 20, 2021. Please check back for updates.



