Michael Paul Imbriglio
ESCONDIDO
Michael Paul Imbriglio passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 71. Michael was born in Jersey City, NJ, and was raised in Lyndhurst, attending Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington, NJ. In 1976, he moved to CA to attend San Diego State University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in business administration. Michael was the administrator in his geotechnical engineering business that he founded with two other partners. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching football, basketball, golf and his beloved San Diego Padres. He devoted countless hours assisting local youth, high school, and college level sports through fundraising and coaching. Michael resided in Escondido, CA with his wife of 33 years, Maren Van Slyke Imbriglio and their son, Michael. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org