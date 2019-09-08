|
Michael Ray Lewis March 2, 1952 - September 1, 2019 SAN DIEGO On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Michael Ray Lewis, husband and father of three sons, passed quietly away at the age of 67 years.Michael was born on March 2, 1952 in Renton, Washington to Meryl and Donald Lewis and was raised by his mother and stepfather Harold Danielson. Michael served his country as a medic in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a successful self-employed plumber and loved deep water ocean fishing. He married Deborah Lee Cobb on December 14, 1974 and they raised their sons Jacob, Gerrick and Loren during their 44 years as husband and wife.Michael is survived by his wife, three sons, seven grandchildren, and many brothers and sisters. He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.#GoHawks!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019