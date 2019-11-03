|
|
Michael Robert Perry July 8, 1948 - October 22, 2019 Del Mar Mike Perry passed away surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Susan Sealock Perry, his first wife, Shelley Stone Perry, his three children, Tracy (Patrick Miller), Jessica (Gavin Birmingham), and Sean Perry, his four grandchildren, Laney and Liam Miller, and Erik and Tommy Birmingham (they loved their Pop Pop), Mike's brother, Stephen D. Perry and wife, Diane, nephews Cameron Perry (Kelly) and Blake Perry (Stevie), his mother-in-law Joy Glenner and his stepson Adam Zukaitis. Mike was born in Los Angeles and raised in Pasadena, CA, where he attended Pasadena High School and played football. He graduated with Honors from SDSU, earning a BS in Marketing. His real estate career began at the Willis Allen Company, La Jolla, CA, where he formed Wall Street Property Company with two partners. Shopping centers were built in San Diego, Sacramento area, Truckee, CA, and Reno, Nevada. Mike loved being the "road warrior" flying often with his dog, Travis, to job sites and meetings for his Northern California and Nevada projects. Mike also served as President of the Commercial Industrial Council of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Mike was also a member of the Aztec Big 50, supporters of Aztec Football. Being on the sidelines at the home games and flying occasionally with the team for away games made him proud to be an "Aztec for Life." Of all he accomplished, he considered his invitation to lecture to MBA students at SDSU his favorite honor. He was generous with his time, mentoring many of the students who sought him out at his office. His handwritten lecture notes, found in his desk, sum up Mike and the man he was in business: "Be a company known for honesty & integrity & fair dealings. Have fun & enjoy and be proud of what you do." We are proud of you, Mike: husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and man of integrity. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA, on Friday, November 15, at 2 pm with a reception to follow at the Church. In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate to George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Centers, Inc., in Mike's name, to honor his late mother, Barbara Powell Perry. Mike was a founding board member of the GGG Alzheimer's Center, helping to establish its expansion to the national model for daycare centers that it is today. George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers, Inc., 2765 Main Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911 or visit https://glenner.org/tribute-donation-2/. Please contact Director of Philanthropy Gloria Baker at [email protected] or (619) 997-2707 for further information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13, 2019