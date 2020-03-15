|
Michael Roy DeMoss February 22, 1951 - March 2, 2020 Raleigh Michael was born in Prior, OK, the son of Harold J DeMoss and Doris Lee DeMoss. He passed away at the age of 69 in Raleigh, NC of acute liver failure due to complications from a gallbladder infection.Michael had lived in many states throughout the USA. He was a lover of the arts, fashion, and all things entertainment. After graduating high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming he worked in graphic arts. Deciding to further his education, he moved to Chicago to attend Columbia College Chicago. After Chicago he moved to NYC to work in the world of fashion modeling, acting and entertainment. The west coast was calling him, so he moved to San Francisco where he met his lifelong friend Denna Weston. This is also where he met "the only man that I ever referred to as my husband, Blair Miller". He worked as the Development Director with a SF hospice, specializing in care for AIDS patients. Upon Blair's death and his retirement from hospice, Michael moved to San Diego to enjoy a slower pace of life and all of the beautiful things SD has to offer. It was in SD that he met his dear and loving friend Stanley Evans. He also found the next love of his life, his adorable and loyal dog B.G. aka Bat Girl. He lived in SD for 20 years then chose to move to Raleigh NC to be closer to his Denna. He adored his home in NC, surrounded by a forest, with a yard where he enjoyed planting a vegetable garden. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his husband Blair Miller. Michael is survived by his only sister Marcella DeMoss of Trenton, TN, her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His extended family included Denna Weston of Raleigh, NC, Stanley Evans of San Diego/Rancho Mirage, CA, and many dear friends throughout the USA.Michael was one heck of a storyteller as well as a longtime survivor and advocate for those suffering from HIV/AIDS. He will be missed by many. Michael was cremated on March 5, 2020 and requested that there be no services/celebration of life. To honor him, a donation to the Matthew Shepard foundation would be thoughtful. He felt a close connection to Matthew Shepard, having also been the queer kid in Cheyenne, Wyoming. matthewshepard.orgIf you would like to share your memories, stories and pictures of Michael, please do so at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/michaeldemoss/
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020